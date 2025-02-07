Court orders Makini School to pay Ksh.600,000 for expelling two minors - See how the Head Teacher CATHERINE NJUGUNA treated them







Thursday, February 6, 2025 - The High Court has ruled that Makini School violated the dignity and mental well-being of two minors by expelling them unfairly, awarding them Ksh.600,000 in damages.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi found that the children were removed from class on July 7, 2023, and handed termination letters by head teacher Catherine Njuguna, who instructed them to wait for their parents at the pickup area.

The expulsion allegedly stemmed from a disagreement between the school and their parent.

Through their mother, the minors sued the institution, arguing that the decision was unjustified.

Advocate Apollo Mboya, representing them, noted that the students were top performers with no disciplinary issues.

He condemned the school’s actions as cruel, malicious, and degrading, causing severe emotional distress.

The court’s ruling affirmed that the expulsion was arbitrary and unfair, setting a precedent on student rights and school disciplinary measures.

