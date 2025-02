Thursday, February 6, 2025 - This guy thought he was outsmarting his girlfriend, but he played himself - big time.

With their natural detective instincts, women can spot the smallest red flags and uncover the truth effortlessly.

Watch as the poor guy’s sneaky plans crumble right before his eyes!

All women have this hidden skill 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Zgo4XrIERI — Luo Boy𝕏 🥶🇺🇬 (@oedmonlucas) February 5, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST