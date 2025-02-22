Two LADIES are among the suspects arrested in connection with narcotics trafficking after an intelligence-led operation along Kangundo Road (PHOTOs)







Saturday, February 22, 2025 - Detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) and the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) launched a crackdown against drug trafficking in the Kenanie area along Kangundo Road, Mavoko Sub County.

The crackdown resulted in the arrest of three notorious drug traffickers and the seizure of a substantial haul of cannabis.

Fueled by intelligence, the detectives set their sights on a grey Nissan Note Registration No. KDE 474W.

As the pursuit intensified, the driver, Fred Ng’ang’a, sensed the heat and abandoned his vehicle, darting into a nearby thicket.

But the officers were hot on his trail, quickly apprehending him.

Under pressure, Ng’ang’a led the team to a hidden stash in his two-room store.

In the store, detectives recovered 15 bags of bhang, five in one room and ten in another.

While at the scene, detectives spotted another suspicious vehicle, a red Mazda Registration No. KDR 508J approaching the compound.

Sensing trouble, the driver, Christine Kendi, made a frantic U-turn, trying to escape.

Quick-thinking officers intercepted the vehicle, leading to the arrest of Christine Kendi and her accomplice, Anjela Kendi.

Inside their car, they discovered four additional sacks of bhang, adding to the impressive haul.

The suspects were escorted to Muthaiga Police Station, where they are undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, the exhibits have been taken to DCI headquarters for safe custody.

