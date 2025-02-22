CHEBUKATI’s lastborn son appeals to Kenyans to stop celebrating his father’s death - Claims he was a man of integrity (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 22, 2025 - Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman, Wafula Chebukati’s last-born son has appealed to Kenyans to let them mourn in peace.

Chebukati’s grieving son noted that some Kenyans are celebrating his father’s demise on social media and making all manner of memes while his family is deeply hurt by the loss.

“I am not pleased with the Kenyans celebrating our father’s death. What you are doing on social media is not morally right. Let’s mourn in peace,” he lamented.

He further denied claims that his father received hefty bribes to declare Ruto as the President in the hotly contested 2022 general elections.

He described his father as a man of integrity who served the nation with a lot of dedication.

“My father was not corrupt. He did his job in accordance with the law,” he added.

Chebukati died on Thursday night while receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit at one of the local prestigious hospitals.

Watch the video of Chebukati’s son appealing to Kenyans to stop celebrating his father’s death.

CHEBUKATI LAST BORN SON CALLS ON KENYANS TO STOP CELEBRATING HIS DEATH pic.twitter.com/j5YHua4Eue — Coletta Aluda (@Colettaaluda_1) February 21, 2025

