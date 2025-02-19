Twist as AZZIAD’s boyfriend speaks after the TikToker was accused of borrowing friends Ksh400, 000 and refusing to pay







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - TikTok queen Azziad Nasenya’s messy financial scandal has taken another twist after her alleged boyfriend, actor Adrian Morgan, addressed the issue in a dramatic social media video.

Azziad’s financial woes went public when notorious tea master, Edgar Obare, dropped bombshell allegations, claiming that Azziad borrowed large sums of money but never paid back.

One source - a former close friend - alleged that the TikTok star borrowed a whopping Ksh400, 000, promising to return it in three days, but four months later? Crickets!

With online trolls coming for her, Adrian couldn’t stay quiet any longer.

In a now-viral video, he addressed the hate, admitting that while he usually stays out of internet drama, the accusations against Azziad had become unbearable.

“Some of you are coming to my page with hateful comments, abusive words, and I’m just wondering - what have I done wrong?”

“I stay minding my own business. I’ve never offended someone online,” Adrian vented.

He also hinted at a bigger story behind the scandal, suggesting that Azziad’s friends and family have been working behind the scenes to help her.

“The day she speaks about it she will put all of you to shame especially those saying that her friends and family or me are not helping her.”

“That is the day you get to know we did our best to try and save her from this situation,” he said.

Adrian slammed TikTok’s toxic culture, saying the once-fun platform has turned into a breeding ground for negativity.

However, he remained confident that Azziad would bounce back stronger.