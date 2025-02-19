Hamtapata Amani!! A woman curses KARANGU MURAYA’s family and claims his brother killed her mother in 2016







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - A social media user by the name Njeri Wanyoike claims that the brother to controversial Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, killed her mother.

The murder incident reportedly happened in 2016.

Karangu’s mother tried to do a cover-up after the heinous murder, knowing well that her son was a criminal.

Karangu’s brother was found guilty of the murder and jailed.

The grieving social media user said Karangu’s family will never know peace and linked his current woes to the murder.

Check out the screenshot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST