Love Wins! DJ MO and SIZE 8 tie the knot in a glamorous invite-only wedding days after reconciling (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - Gospel power couple Size 8 and DJ Mo tied the knot in an exclusive, private wedding at JS Meadows, Sigona!

The stunning black and white-themed affair, held on February 18th, 2025, comes just days after the two publicly announced their reconciliation following last year’s highly publicized breakup.

Talk about a comeback love story!

With security on high alert, the couple exchanged vows in front of close family and industry friends in an intimate yet glamorous ceremony.

Size 8 glowed in a dreamy white gown, while DJ Mo rocked a crisp black suit, looking dapper as ever.

Spotted at the star-studded event were big names from both the gospel and secular entertainment scenes - because love, after all, knows no boundaries.

Check out photos from the wedding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST