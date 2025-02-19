Love Wins! DJ MO and SIZE 8 tie the knot in a glamorous invite-only wedding days after reconciling (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - Gospel power couple Size 8 and DJ Mo tied the knot in an exclusive, private wedding at JS Meadows, Sigona!
The stunning black and white-themed affair,
held on February 18th, 2025,
comes just days after the two publicly announced their reconciliation following
last year’s highly publicized breakup.
Talk about a comeback love story!
With security on high alert, the couple exchanged vows in
front of close family and industry friends in an intimate
yet glamorous ceremony.
Size 8 glowed in a dreamy white gown, while DJ Mo
rocked a crisp black suit, looking dapper as ever.
Spotted at the star-studded event were big
names from both the gospel and secular entertainment scenes - because
love, after all, knows no boundaries.
Check out photos from the wedding.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
