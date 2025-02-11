Turkana Senator JAMES LOMENEN lost Ksh 20 million to a mysterious woman on the night GACHAGUA was impeached - Fresh details emerge on the missing cash







Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged about an incident where rogue police officers raided a woman’s house in Ruai, Nairobi, demanding Sh20 million allegedly stolen from Turkana Senator James Lomenen.

The victim, Trizar Theo Wariong, has claimed that five officers stormed her home in Ngundu, alleging she had stolen the money from her estranged husband on October 18th last year, the same night that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was impeached.

It is still not clear why the Senator was carrying such a huge amount of money.

Sources reveal that Lomenen, who supported Gachagua’s impeachment and voted yes, had Sh20 million in cash on that day that he took to his Syokimau home, only for the money to go missing.

Lomenen’s family told police that Wariong was a housemaid but the woman insists she is the Senator’s wife.

“At around 2:30 PM, Trizar Theo Wariong, a resident of Ngundu, reported that at approximately 10:00 PM the previous night, five officers entered her home, accusing her of stealing Ksh 20 million from her estranged husband, Senator James Lomenen of Turkana County,” said a police report about the Ruai incident.

Upon entering her house, three officers from Njathaini Police Station allegedly went straight to her bedroom, where they took $15,000 (Ksh 1.9 million) and Ksh 200,000 from a suitcase before leaving.

Wariong further claimed that the officers then forced her into a silver Toyota Allion, pretending they were taking her to Njathaini Police Station.

According to the report, instead of heading to the station, the officers took her to various locations, including Kamulu, Ruai, and Mwiki, demanding the remainder of the alleged stolen money.

“They kept moving from one point to another, insisting she hand over the remaining amount,” the report revealed.

During the ordeal, Wariong alleges she was tortured and threatened before being returned home in the early morning hours.

The police have launched investigations, with officers from Kamulu and Ruai visiting the scene.

Two of the three officers involved have been identified as PC Kevin Ombajo and PC David Aduda from Njathaini Police Station, while the third officer remains unidentified.

The silver Toyota Allion (registration number KBH 139P) used in the alleged incident has been identified and is currently impounded at Njathaini Police Station.

