The moment a bizarre incident happened when a married Kenyan woman was having ‘fun’ with another man - Bibi Ya Wenyewe Ni Sumu (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - Members of the public were treated to a bizarre incident after a married woman ‘got stuck’ while having ‘fun’ with a man believed to be her illicit lover.

The woman’s husband reportedly sought the services of a witch doctor to catch her after getting wind of her cheating behaviours.

In the video, the woman is heard screaming as they are removed from a room where they had met for 'fun', before being ferried to a witch doctor in a pickup to be separated.

The incident brought business in the busy shopping center to a near standstill as people milled around.

Watch the video.

The moment a bizarre incident happened when a married Kenyan woman was having ‘fun’ with another man - Bibi Ya Wenyewe Ni Sumu pic.twitter.com/y407tWZcuy — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 11, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST