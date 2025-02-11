How bystanders intervened and foiled an abduction attempt that targeted a local politician on Saturday night in Kilimani - This country is not safe (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - Police in Nairobi are investigating an attempted abduction that occurred on Saturday night along Nyangumi Road in Kilimani.

The incident, which involved a vehicle registration number KDJ 460T, has raised security concerns in the area as eyewitnesses reported seeing the assailants attempting to block and forcefully stop another vehicle, while allegedly targeting a former Wajir Senator aspirant.

The situation took a dramatic turn when bystanders intervened, shouting for help and alerting law enforcement.

Police officers swiftly responded to the scene, prompting the suspects to flee.

One individual was apprehended, and preliminary investigations revealed that he is a police officer.

The suspect initially claimed to be stationed in Athi River before later changing his statement, saying he was based at Jogoo House.

Authorities have launched a probe into the incident to establish the motive behind the attempted abduction and determine if other individuals were involved.

"Hi Nyakundi. Kindly share a failed kidnapping incident that happened on Saturday night around the Kilimani area.

In an alarming turn of events today, an attempted kidnapping incident unfolded on Nyangumi Road, drawing immediate attention from local authorities and raising concerns in the community.

The situation escalated quickly, leading to a police response that ultimately thwarted the assailants.

Witnesses reported seeing suspicious activity on Saturday evening as a vehicle KDJ 460T stopped abruptly and tried to forcefully stop the victim's vehicle.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that individuals attempted to forcefully abduct a former Wajir Senate aspirant.

The quick-thinking response of nearby passersby, who shouted for help and alerted law enforcement, played a crucial role in preventing the kidnapping from succeeding.

Police officers arrived on the scene, responding to the emergency calls. Upon their arrival, the suspects reportedly attempted to flee, but one of them was quickly apprehended by the responsive officers, and the suspect was identified as a police officer. Upon interrogation, the suspect said he is based in Athi River but later retracted and said he is based at Jogoo House."

