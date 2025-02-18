Trending! See how these creative Kenyans have hilariously captured RAILA ODINGA’s political career after the AUC election loss (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Raila Odinga’s failed bid for the African Union Commission Chair has sent social media into overdrive, with creative Kenyans turning him into the ultimate meme fodder.

The ODM leader, now humorously dubbed the “poster child of election defeat,” is the subject of a viral video hilariously summarizing his political journey.

The clip highlights how Raila lost the 2007 election but secured a “nusu mkate” Government with Kibaki after street protests.

In 2017, he pulled the same trick after leading chaos only to strike a handshake deal with Uhuru.

Fast forward to 2022, and despite another loss, he has found himself in a broad-based arrangement with Ruto’s Government.

Netizens are roasting him for his predictable pattern - rallying supporters to the streets, only to abandon them once he secures a deal with the ruling administration.

The viral video paints him as the ultimate "loser" who somehow always lands on his feet - leaving his loyal foot soldiers high and dry!

The Kenyan DAILY POST