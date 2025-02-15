Trending! See how creative Kenyans are hilariously trolling President RUTO on TikTok (VIDEO)

Saturday, February 15, 2025 - Creative Kenyans are having a field day trolling President William Ruto after his recent speech in North Eastern turned into pure meme gold.
While promising to upgrade the 750-km Isiolo-Mandera Road,
Ruto unknowingly gifted TikTok users free content.
"Ndio barabara itoke Mandera, ikuje Ramu, ikuje Garre,
ikuje El-Wak, ikuje Kobo, ikuje pale Kotulo, ikuje Tarbat, ipitie hapa Wajir,
iende Samatan, iteremke Modogashe, ifike Isiolo, iende Nairobi…"
TikTokers have flipped his words into a viral dance challenge
by mimicking his energetic delivery, poking fun at Ruto’s ability to charm the
masses.
Watch the video below.
The only boring day in Kenya was yesterday 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Tp8Nm0w5PD— Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu CBS (@ngunjiriwambugu) February 14, 2025
