Trending! See how creative Kenyans are hilariously trolling President RUTO on TikTok (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 15, 2025 - Creative Kenyans are having a field day trolling President William Ruto after his recent speech in North Eastern turned into pure meme gold.

While promising to upgrade the 750-km Isiolo-Mandera Road, Ruto unknowingly gifted TikTok users free content.

"Ndio barabara itoke Mandera, ikuje Ramu, ikuje Garre, ikuje El-Wak, ikuje Kobo, ikuje pale Kotulo, ikuje Tarbat, ipitie hapa Wajir, iende Samatan, iteremke Modogashe, ifike Isiolo, iende Nairobi…"

TikTokers have flipped his words into a viral dance challenge by mimicking his energetic delivery, poking fun at Ruto’s ability to charm the masses.

Watch the video below.

The only boring day in Kenya was yesterday 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Tp8Nm0w5PD — Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu CBS (@ngunjiriwambugu) February 14, 2025

