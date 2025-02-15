"RUTO Must Go" chants erupt in Kisumu over RAILA ODINGA’s AUC loss as residents accuse RUTO of misleading BABA (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 15, 2025 - Raila Odinga’s failed bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship has ignited outrage in his Kisumu stronghold, with residents directing their fury at President William Ruto.

On Saturday evening, chants of "Ruto Must Go" echoed across Kisumu as angry supporters accused the President of misleading Raila into a doomed race.

Many are now calling on the opposition leader to abandon diplomatic ambitions and return home to resume his fierce fight against Government oppression.

Djibouti’s Foreign Minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, secured the AUC chair with 33 votes, while Raila dropped out in the sixth round.

This marks Kenya’s second AUC election loss in eight years, following a similar defeat to Chad in 2017.

The backlash in Kisumu underscores growing frustration among Raila’s supporters, who feel betrayed and demand renewed focus on domestic issues rather than continental politics.

Will Raila heed their call and shift gears?

Watch the video below.

" Ruto Must Go" Chants in Kisumu! pic.twitter.com/DVoZ7dmJ2K — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST