"RUTO Must Go" chants erupt in Kisumu over RAILA ODINGA’s AUC loss as residents accuse RUTO of misleading BABA (VIDEO)

Saturday, February 15, 2025 - Raila Odinga’s failed bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship has ignited outrage in his Kisumu stronghold, with residents directing their fury at President William Ruto.
On Saturday evening, chants of "Ruto Must
Go" echoed across Kisumu as angry supporters accused the
President of misleading Raila into a doomed race.
Many are now calling on the opposition leader to abandon
diplomatic ambitions and return home to resume his fierce fight against Government
oppression.
Djibouti’s Foreign Minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, secured
the AUC chair with 33 votes, while Raila dropped out in the sixth round.
This marks Kenya’s second AUC election loss in eight years,
following a similar defeat to Chad in 2017.
The backlash in Kisumu underscores growing frustration among
Raila’s supporters, who feel betrayed and demand renewed focus on domestic
issues rather than continental politics.
Will Raila heed their call and shift gears?
Watch the video below.
" Ruto Must Go" Chants in Kisumu! pic.twitter.com/DVoZ7dmJ2K— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 15, 2025
