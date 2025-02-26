Trending!! Married woman confronts her husband’s side chic in public - See how she embarrassed her (VIDEO)



Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Married women are stepping up their game in the battle against side chics, and one lady just set the bar sky-high!

A video circulating online showed a fed-up wife hiring a man with a megaphone to publicly shame her husband's side chic.

The bold megaphone guy didn’t hold back - he loudly branded the slay queen a homewrecker, warning her to stay away from married men.

Shaken, the embarrassed woman tried to flee, but the drama was far from over!

As she hopped onto a motorbike to escape, the relentless megaphone guy followed her, continuing his loud warnings.

With bystanders filming every moment, the slay queen had nowhere to hide.

Talk about a masterclass in public humiliation!

Watch the video below.

