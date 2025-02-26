Trending!! Married woman confronts her husband’s side chic in public - See how she embarrassed her (VIDEO)

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Married women are stepping up their game in the battle against side chics, and one lady just set the bar sky-high!
A video circulating online showed a fed-up wife hiring a man
with a megaphone to publicly shame her husband's side chic.
The bold megaphone guy didn’t hold back - he loudly branded
the slay queen a homewrecker, warning her to stay away from married men.
Shaken, the embarrassed woman tried to flee, but the drama
was far from over!
As she hopped onto a motorbike to escape, the relentless
megaphone guy followed her, continuing his loud warnings.
With bystanders filming every moment, the slay queen had
nowhere to hide.
Talk about a masterclass in public humiliation!
Watch the video below.
When did married women start doing these things to the side chics 😂💀🤝🏽 pic.twitter.com/7cK3foNh8K— Mey-tha$👩🏽⚕️😎 (@marthameyveis) February 24, 2025
