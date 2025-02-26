SHOCK as it emerges that one of GACHAGUA’s son is into drugs, had an affair with a nurse and attempted to take his own life - Here is why he was fired from Mbagathi Hospital







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - A vocal blogger claims that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s son, Dr. Keith Ikunu Gachagua, is a drug addict.

Taking to his X account, the blogger alleged that Keith attempted to take his own life last year due to drug abuse.

He was also reportedly fired from Mbagathi Hospital over gross misconduct after he was caught in the act with a nurse.

The blogger was reacting to Gachagua’s plan to endorse his sons for elective seats in Mathira and Langata.

Gachagua, who was speaking in an interview on KTN, said he is planning to introduce his sons to politics.

He revealed they might be vying for Mathira and Langata parliamentary seats in 2027.