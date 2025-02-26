Meet CATHERINE OCHAKO, a rogue staff fired by Del Monte Kenya after accessing the company’s payroll system and adjusting her basic salary from Ksh 91, 105 to Ksh 200,000 while on sick leave (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - A judge has upheld a decision by Del Monte Kenya to dismiss Accountant Catherine Ochako for unauthorized access to the company’s payroll system and adjusting her salary and benefits while on sick leave.

The court heard that Ms Ochako, who was the head of payroll at the company, altered her basic salary from Ksh 91,105 to Ksh 250,000, then reduced it to Ksh 170,000, before further adjusting it to Ksh 200,000.

She also increased her housing allowance from Ksh 19,000 to Ksh 35,000 and changed her transport allowance from Ksh 7,500 to a vehicle allowance of Ksh 28,000.

The adjustments were discovered during a routine monthly payroll review, leading to her dismissal in December 2020.

Ms Ochako sued for unlawful termination, seeking Ksh 2 million in damages, claiming the changes were part of her regular payroll checks.

However, Justice Byram Ongaya ruled that her dismissal was justified as the misconduct was clearly established.

