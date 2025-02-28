Trending!! LUHYAs are natural comedians - This video from an accident scene in Western Kenya will leave you in stitches (WATCH)







Friday, February 28, 2025 - A viral video of Kipkaren residents lamenting about frequent road accidents involving Lorries has left Kenyans talking.

In the footage, women express frustration over the recurring crashes, with one humorously complaining about constantly eating goods from overturned trucks.

The latest accident involved a lorry ferrying sugarcane, which one woman was seen chewing while urging authorities to address the issue.

The hilarious video has highlighted how some Kenyans, especially from Western Kenya, find humor even in unfortunate circumstances, especially when food is involved.

