ICHUNG’WAH rocked Christian Louboutin ‘red bottom’ shoes worth Ksh 122,000 during Al Jazeera interview where he condemned politicians flaunting opulence (PHOTO and VIDEO)







Friday, February 28, 2025 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has come under fire following his Al Jazeera interview, where he criticized politicians for flaunting their wealth.

Speaking to renowned journalist Mehdi Hasan, Ichung’wah admitted to privately calling out his colleagues for their lavish lifestyles, despite revealing his net worth to be close to Ksh.1 billion.

However, sharp-eyed viewers quickly pointed out the irony - Ichung’wah himself was spotted wearing Christian Louboutin shoes worth Ksh.122, 000 during the interview.

The interviews, which also covered corruption, femicide, and abductions, has sparked widespread backlash, with many accusing him of hypocrisy.

