CCTV captures a woman stealing iPhone 12 Pro Max at a salon in South C after posing as a customer (VIDEO)







Friday, February 28, 2025 - A woman who posed as a customer at a salon in South C’s Five Star Phase 2 Estate is being sought after CCTV footage captured her allegedly stealing an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The suspect arrived at the salon around noon, claiming she wanted services.

However, she later disappeared with the phone.

Footage reportedly shows her movements inside the salon before the device went missing.

The salon owner is appealing to the public to help identify the suspect and provide any relevant information.

Watch the footage.

CCTV captures a woman stealing iPhone 12 Pro Max at a salon in South C after posing as a customer pic.twitter.com/8hSwD3P7ZV — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 28, 2025

