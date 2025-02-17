This VIDEO of PETER SALASYA trolling RUTO and RAILA ODINGA after AU election loss has angered BABA’s supporters - See reactions







Monday, February 17, 2025 - Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, is facing a backlash from a section of Raila Odinga’s loyal supporters after his reaction to the African Union Commission election outcome.

The February 15th election in Addis Ababa saw Raila lose to Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and Salasya didn’t hold back.

In a TikTok video, he urged Raila to retire from active politics and focus on mentoring young leaders.

He also took a swipe at President Ruto, accusing him of failing to secure Raila’s victory.

However, Raila’s die-hard supporters aren’t amused and are now dragging Salasya online!

Watch the video and reactions below

" Tamaa ni Kitu mbaya sana"- Peter Salasya laughs at Raila Odinga and William Ruto! pic.twitter.com/bGGiA8VUmB — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 16, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST