Tragedy after a school boy who went missing in Kamulu is found murdered - Some criminals are reportedly targeting kids in the area (PHOTO)







Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - A 13-year-old boy who went missing in Kamulu under mysterious circumstances has been found murdered.

Jaylan Njoroge was last seen in his school uniform before he went missing.

His body was found dumped on the road in the area on Tuesday morning.

According to a resident of Kamulu, another boy was also abducted a few days ago around the same place where Jaylan was abducted.

He was later dumped on the road after the ruthless abductors did the unthinkable to him.

Parents should be on the lookout as notorious criminals lurk in the area, mostly targeting school kids.

The Kenyan DAILY POST