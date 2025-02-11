Tragedy after a school boy who went missing in Kamulu is found murdered - Some criminals are reportedly targeting kids in the area (PHOTO)

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - A 13-year-old boy who went missing in Kamulu under mysterious circumstances has been found murdered.
Jaylan Njoroge was last seen in his school uniform before he
went missing.
His body was found dumped on the road in the area on Tuesday
morning.
According to a resident of Kamulu, another boy was also
abducted a few days ago around the same place where Jaylan was abducted.
He was later dumped on the road after the ruthless abductors
did the unthinkable to him.
Parents should be on the lookout as notorious criminals lurk in the area, mostly targeting school kids.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments