Ksh 74,000 for a passport! EACC reveals the heft bribes Kenyans pay to access services in public institutions







Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - A new report by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has exposed the staggering amounts Kenyans are forced to pay in bribes to access services in public institutions.

The National Ethics and Corruption Survey 2023 highlights the growing trend of corruption in Government institutions, with job seekers paying an average of Ksh.162,260 to secure employment, an indication of Kenya’s deepening unemployment crisis.

Other high-bribery services include passport applications (Ksh.74,428), police abstracts (Ksh.20,300), and tenders (Ksh.17,000).

Among Government agencies, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) recorded the highest average bribe at Ksh.81,801, followed by the Judiciary (Ksh.49,611), Kenya Bureau of Standards (Ksh.40,000), and County Government Offices (Ksh.26,223).

Bribery was most rampant in West Pokot County, where the average amount paid was Ksh.56,695. Nairobi followed at Ksh.37,768, with Murang’a (Ksh.18,378), Kisii (Ksh.16,810), and Uasin Gishu (Ksh.11,136) also among the worst-hit counties.

The report found that 38% of Kenyans paid bribes because it was the only way to access services, while 20% said officials directly demanded it.

Another 19% paid to speed up service delivery, and 10.5% did so to avoid trouble with authorities.

The national average bribe surged from Ksh.6,865 in 2022 to Ksh.11,625 in 2023, signaling a worsening corruption crisis despite ongoing anti-graft efforts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST