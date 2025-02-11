This PHOTO of Governor SAKAJA kneeling before RAILA ODINGA has left Kenyans talking - Politics is brutal (See reactions)







Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - A viral photo of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja kneeling before ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has elicited mixed reactions from netizens and politicians.

Word on the street is that Sakaja has been tirelessly courting Raila, hoping for his endorsement in the next gubernatorial race.

Whispers also suggest that the Governor has been splashing millions of taxpayers' money to bankroll Raila’s African Union Commission (AUC) bid.

The charm offensive, including kneeling before Baba, seem to be paying off after Raila hinted at backing Sakaja’s re-election bid in 2027, blindsiding ODM hopefuls eyeing Nairobi’s top seat.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale couldn’t resist a dig, reacting to the viral photo with, “Politics is not easy,” seemingly mocking Sakaja’s desperation.

See the photo and reactions below.