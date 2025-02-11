The body of a missing taxi driver found at City Mortuary - Some unknown people had hired him to ferry them to Naivasha (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - A family is mourning after their kin, who went missing on 6th February 2025, was found dead at the City Mortuary.

The missing man identified as Tyson Moindi was a driver and mostly ferried clients on long-distance journeys.

On the day he went missing, some unknown people had hired him to ferry them to Naivasha.

His car was last tracked at Mama Lucy Hospital in Umoja 3, Nairobi, before he went missing.

His phone was also switched off the same day.

The family had reported the matter to the police and circulated his photos on social media, hoping to find him.

Sadly, the frantic search ended after his body was found at the City Mortuary.

He was strangled to death and his Toyota Noah stolen by thugs who masqueraded as clients.

