This Kenyan influencer, QUEEN KEKE’s bold message to ladies who try to outdo men in ‘sleeping around’ has caused a stir on social media - LOOK!







Saturday, February 8, 2025 - Kenyan Facebook influencer Queen Keke has set social media ablaze with her bold and unfiltered message to women who try to outdo men in “sleeping around.”

Using a cheeky padlock-and-key analogy, Queen Keke didn’t hold back.

She argued that in the world of locks and keys, a key that opens multiple padlocks is hailed as a "master key", but a padlock that can be opened by any random key, is deemed useless and discarded!

Her post has ignited a fiery debate, with some women clapping back, accusing her of promoting double standards, while others are nodding in agreement.

