From Grace to Grass!! Disgraced and broke city car dealer, KHALIF KAIRO, speaks after closing down his popular car yard and reveals his next move







Saturday, February 8, 2025 - The once thriving Kai and Karo car yard owned by controversial city car dealer, Khalif Kairo, has been closed down and the space taken over by another car dealer after he defaulted on rent payments.

Kairo’s woes began after he was taken to court for defrauding clients of millions of shillings.

The negative publicity has affected his business, prompting him to shut down his yard after losing clients and business partners.

Taking to his X account, Kairo confirmed that he had closed down the yard and revealed his next move.

The disgraced car dealer said banks have denied him financing, adding that the current business environment in Kenya is not favorable.

Kairo plans to relocate to another country and set up his business.

He is in Dubai, where he allegedly plans to set up his car business after closing down his yard along Kiambu Road.

“Doors might close in Kenya, we might get setbacks, banks might deny us money and the economy might not be the best. However, the world still has 7 Billion people and over 150 countries. Hakuna mahali sitaenda, to ensure my clients are all sorted na mambo imerudi sawa,” he tweeted.