Taking PR stunts too far? This video of Machakos Governor WAVINYA NDETI acting like a mini-President has left Kenyans talking (WATCH)

In the clip, Wavinya is seen inspecting a parade of youths
set to benefit from the initiative. At one point, she takes a moment to adjust
their uniforms - a move that some netizens have dismissed as a cheap
publicity stunt.
While her supporters praise the initiative as a step towards
uplifting young people, critics aren’t buying it. Many argue that the real
winners of this program are tenderpreneurs who bagged
lucrative deals to supply the uniforms, while the youth are merely being used
for PR.
With mixed reactions flooding social media, the big question
remains - is this true empowerment or just another well-packaged political
show?
