Taking PR stunts too far? This video of Machakos Governor WAVINYA NDETI acting like a mini-President has left Kenyans talking (WATCH)







Saturday, February 8, 2025 - A video of Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti launching the Machakos Youth Empowerment Program has set social media abuzz.

In the clip, Wavinya is seen inspecting a parade of youths set to benefit from the initiative. At one point, she takes a moment to adjust their uniforms - a move that some netizens have dismissed as a cheap publicity stunt.

While her supporters praise the initiative as a step towards uplifting young people, critics aren’t buying it. Many argue that the real winners of this program are tenderpreneurs who bagged lucrative deals to supply the uniforms, while the youth are merely being used for PR.

With mixed reactions flooding social media, the big question remains - is this true empowerment or just another well-packaged political show?

Watch the video

See reactions below.

