This is how SDA LADIES ‘party’ just in case you want to date one – See the trending video and reactions







Sunday, February 15, 2025 - A heartwarming video of Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) couples enjoying a lively moment in church has taken social media by storm.

Dressed in matching outfits, the couples are seen passionately singing along to a popular SDA gospel song while showcasing their signature worship routines.

Their synchronized energy and shared joy have sparked mixed reactions online.

Some netizens admired the couples' unity and enthusiasm, calling it the ultimate “relationship goals.”

Others playfully warned men interested in dating SDA women to prepare for a life of matching outfits and spending most of their time in church, as faith and music seem central to their love language.

Watch the video and reactions below.

Before you engage that SDA babe, ujue hizi ndio our couple goals & turn up vibes 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/uuplyQ4QPc — i.c.e._q.u.e.e.n._ (@_Ice_Queen_001) February 15, 2025





