Leaked audio of KARANGU MURAYA’s wife, TRIZAH NJERI, calling a friend at night crying and threatening to take her own life - This woman is suffering







Sunday, February 16, 2025 - Karangu Muraya’s first wife, Trizah Njeri, was rescued by a friend after she threatened to take her own life.

Trizah called her friend Essy in the middle of the night, claiming that she was fed up with life due to endless domestic wrangles.

Her husband, Karangu, a controversial Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist, has been subjecting her to both physical and emotional abuse.

He has also abandoned her and their kids after marrying a second wife.

Trizah is staying with a friend after leaving her matrimonial home.

Listen to the audio.

