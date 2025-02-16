This LADY tried to get her KIKUYU husband to say ‘I love you’ - See his hilarious response (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 16, 2025 - A viral video of a Kikuyu lady trying to get all lovey-dovey with her husband is cracking up netizens!

In the clip, she sweetly calls him, puts him on speaker, and drops the magic words: “I love you.”

But instead of a heartfelt response, the Kikuyu in him just won’t let him say it back!

While it's just a skit, Mt. Kenya netizens fully relate - joking that Kikuyu men would rather wrestle a lion than utter those three words.

Watch the video below.

This LADY tried to get her KIKUYU husband to say ‘I love you’ – See his hilarious response pic.twitter.com/SM7hjHI5pF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 16, 2025

