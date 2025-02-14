They had collected Ksh48, 000 in two hours – EACC parades the rogue cops arrested for extorting money from motorists at the Globe Cinema Roundabout, Nairobi (PHOTOs)







Friday, February 14, 2025 - Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested three police officers accused of extorting money from motorists and civilians in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

The officers - Corporal Oscar Serem Biwott, Constable Simon Kiplagat Nyunyutik, and Constable Edwin Benedict Mubweka - were apprehended on Wednesday morning at the Globe Cinema roundabout.

They were caught red-handed, having collected Ksh.48,250 in bribes within two hours.

The suspects, who are stationed at the Central Police Station, were immediately taken to EACC headquarters at Integrity Centre to record statements.

A source at EACC revealed that the arrests followed numerous complaints from motorists, boda boda riders, and the general public about police officers demanding bribes under the guise of enforcing traffic laws. Investigations confirmed the allegations.

The three officers are currently detained at Kilimani Police Station, awaiting arraignment.

This arrest comes just days after EACC launched an audit into the operations of the National Police Service (NPS) to identify corruption loopholes and enhance accountability.

The crackdown is part of wider efforts to curb bribery and misconduct within Kenya’s law enforcement agencies.