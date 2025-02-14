Notorious gold scammer NASHON ANGUDHA accompanied RAILA ODINGA to Addis Ababa - Is ‘Baba’ surrounded by criminals? (PHOTOs)







Friday, February 14, 2025 - Notorious city gold scammer, Nashon Angudha, is among the people accompanying Raila Odinga to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia ahead of the much-anticipated African Union Commission elections.

Angudha has several cases in court linked to fraud.

Last year, he was arrested and arraigned in court after defrauding an Italian businessman over Ksh 37 million.

He allegedly obtained the money from the businessman by falsely pretending that the money was meant to hire a private jet and payment of insurance and taxes for 300 kilograms of gold.





According to the prosecution, the gold was to be transported from Kenya to Dubai, a fact the accused person knew to be false.

Angudha was pictured in Addis Ababa alongside ODM bigwigs, among them Governor Gladys Wanga and Anyang’ Nyong’o.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST