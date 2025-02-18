See the latest PHOTO of disgraced former Citizen TV anchor, JACQUE MARIBE, as UDA operative, KIIGEN KOECH, promises to marry her as a third wife - Life seems to have taken a toll on her







Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Former Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe, has been absent from the public limelight for quite some time after being acquitted of murder charges, leaving her fans anxious about her whereabouts.

After lying low for over a year, she was pictured alongside controversial UDA operative Kiigen Koech at an entertainment joint.

Koech shared the photo on his X account and promised to marry her as a third wife.

Looking at the photo, life seems to have taken a toll on the once-celebrated journalist.

See photo and reactions from X users.

