The SHOCKING moment a LADY supporting BABU OWINO was attacked in Bunge la Wananchi over 2027 Nairobi Governor debate (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - A shocking video showing a violent altercation during a Bunge la Mwananchi session has emerged online.

The footage shows a man passionately advocating for Westlands MP, Tim Wanyonyi, as the best candidate to replace Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in 2027.

However, a young woman interrupts, insisting Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, is the ideal choice.

The argument quickly escalates, culminating in the man assaulting the woman.

The incident has sparked outrage, with calls for swift action against the attacker.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST