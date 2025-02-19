Exposing serial fraudster, ANDREA OPIDI, who targets car sellers and buyers - He was released from custody under unclear circumstances! Is he bribing rogue cops?







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - More victims have come forward alleging that they were defrauded by Andrea Opidi, the suspect currently on the run after allegedly conning a car buyer out of Ksh 300,000 in a fraudulent trade-in deal along Kiambu Road.

A new complainant has revealed that Opidi, who also operates under the alias Jeff and uses an M-Pesa line registered to Odhiambo Onyango, scammed him out of the same amount in a separate car deal on 2nd December 2024.

The case was reported at Lang’ata Police Station and the suspect was arrested and handed over to the authorities.

However, he was released under unclear circumstances just days later, leaving the victim without recourse.

With multiple reports emerging, questions are being raised over the handling of the suspect’s cases by law enforcement.

Despite being in police custody at least once, Opidi has continued his fraudulent activities, exposing gaps in the justice system that have allowed him to operate with impunity.

Authorities are now being urged to take decisive action against the suspect, who has been linked to a growing number of fraudulent transactions.

Victims are calling for greater transparency in handling such cases and stricter measures to prevent repeat offenses.

"Hi Nyakundi. I got this post from an online platform. This guy also scammed me 300k on 2 Dec through a car deal. I reported this case at Langata station on the spot. In the end of that week, we arrested the guy and handed him over to the same police station, and on Monday, they released the guy. We handed over to this DCI. After 2 days, he was out even without our notification."

The Kenyan DAILY POST