DRAMA as goons raid a county office in Uasin Gishu and attack a senior county government official in broad-daylight (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - Eldoret city manager Tito Koiyet was injured after goons raided his office located at the County Social Hall on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to the media, Koiyet confirmed that he had been injured during the attack and was treated and discharged.

“I have recorded a statement at the Eldoret Central Police Station and police will deal with the matter,” he said, adding that he was not aware of the motive behind the attack.

Sections of the business community in Eldoret city have also complained about harassment by the same goons.

Uasin Gishu County Secretary Ambrose Tarus said the county was disappointed by the attack on Koiyet, which took place as the city board chairman Julius Kitur was holding a meeting within the same premises.

Tarus vowed that they will take action to ensure order in the city and at all county offices.

“We will now restrict entry to county offices and only allow access to those with explained business,” Tarus said.

Watch the video.

In Uasin Gishu County, ukikosa kupelekea wakubwa “sadaka” or if your position prevents some people from getting their daily bread, unatumiwa goons in broad daylight to physically eject you from your office. Hizi ni aibu gani, Mungu Wangu!



Kakoseretyo Nandiek! pic.twitter.com/Rq6LaIADr0 — Thirsty Kipsoiwet 🇰🇪 🇳🇱 (@Makiadi_) February 19, 2025

