The Nigerian LADY who hurled used sanitary towels at KQ staff at JKIA and threatened to call a Nigerian Minister unmasked (See her PHOTO)







Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - The Nigerian woman who caused a raucous at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by throwing used sanitary pads at Kenya Airways staff has been identified as Gloria Ibukun Omisore.

Omisore was traveling from Lagos to Nairobi, Paris, and Manchester on connecting flights. However, upon arriving in Nairobi for her flight to Paris, airport officials discovered that she lacked a SCHENGEN visa, a mandatory requirement for entry into European Union countries.

As a solution, Kenya Airways (KQ) offered her an alternative travel route through London, which would allow her to continue to Manchester. She refused, expressing dissatisfaction with the proposed alternatives.

Frustrated, she demanded accommodation from the airline, but KQ informed her that they do not provide lodging for passengers who have been denied boarding due to visa issues.

Angered by the airline’s stance, Omisore escalated the situation, causing chaos in the terminal and even threatening to call a Nigerian Minister.

In a shocking turn, she threw three used sanitary pads at KQ employees, leaving onlookers stunned.

Despite her outburst, she did not get her way.

Authorities later arranged for her to be flown back to Lagos.

