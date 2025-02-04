I only used a chopper three times in January - MBADI denies abandoning cars for choppers in surprise ‘Bunge La Mwananchi’ appearance (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi, has fired back at claims that he has abandoned road travel in favor of helicopters, dismissing these reports as exaggerated.

Mbadi and his Energy and Petroleum counterpart, Opiyo Wandayi, were recently on the spot for cruising across the Nyanza region exclusively by air.

However, speaking during a surprise appearance at the ‘Bunge La Mwananchi’ yesterday, Mbadi insisted that’s far from the truth, revealing he only used a chopper three times in January.

“Let’s be honest,” Mbadi said. “If I’ve already flown from Nairobi to Tana River for a State House meeting, should I suddenly switch to a car for the rest of my journey?”

He detailed his itinerary: from Tana River to Nairobi, then Kakamega, before heading to Kisumu. From there, the chopper dropped him in his Suba South home.

“It makes no sense for the chopper to return to Nairobi empty while I take the road,” he added.

Mbadi defended his movements, arguing that Treasury CSs shouldn’t be confined to offices, only surfacing for budget readings.

“I must be on the ground, engaging the people,” he declared.

Watch the video below.

A kenyan Man lectures Treasury CS John Mbadi live live at Bunge la wananchi Jacaranda! pic.twitter.com/k2GbEaTAKL — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 3, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST