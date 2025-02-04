SHOCK as a 19-year-old footballer is found brutally murdered after visiting his girlfriend in Siaya

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - Detectives in Siaya County have launched investigations into the brutal murder of a 19-year-old local footballer in North West Ugenya.
Karadolo West Assistant Chief George Ominde confirmed the
incident, stating that the teenager’s body was discovered in the early hours of
Monday, January 3.
The young footballer had multiple stab wounds, suggesting a
violent attack.
Authorities believe he may have been killed elsewhere before
his body was dumped in a local farm.
Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased, identified
as James Omondi Osowo, attended a football match in Rarieda sub-county on
Sunday, February 2, alongside a friend who was riding a borrowed motorcycle.
Police reports initially suggested that after the match,
James visited his girlfriend, but conflicting accounts have emerged.
Chrispine Ochieng, an official at James' football club,
refuted the claim, stating that James was instead asked to transport an unknown
person - who may have been his killer.
"He was just asked to ferry someone, but that person
could have been his murderer," Chrispine said.
As police hunt for James’ last known companion, residents
remain on edge, questioning whether enough is being done to stem the worrying
rise in violent deaths across Siaya.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
