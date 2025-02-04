SHOCK as a 19-year-old footballer is found brutally murdered after visiting his girlfriend in Siaya







Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - Detectives in Siaya County have launched investigations into the brutal murder of a 19-year-old local footballer in North West Ugenya.

Karadolo West Assistant Chief George Ominde confirmed the incident, stating that the teenager’s body was discovered in the early hours of Monday, January 3.

The young footballer had multiple stab wounds, suggesting a violent attack.

Authorities believe he may have been killed elsewhere before his body was dumped in a local farm.

Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased, identified as James Omondi Osowo, attended a football match in Rarieda sub-county on Sunday, February 2, alongside a friend who was riding a borrowed motorcycle.

Police reports initially suggested that after the match, James visited his girlfriend, but conflicting accounts have emerged.

Chrispine Ochieng, an official at James' football club, refuted the claim, stating that James was instead asked to transport an unknown person - who may have been his killer.

"He was just asked to ferry someone, but that person could have been his murderer," Chrispine said.

As police hunt for James’ last known companion, residents remain on edge, questioning whether enough is being done to stem the worrying rise in violent deaths across Siaya.

