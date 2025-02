Tuesday, February 11, 2025 - Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii’s palatial multi-million private residence in Kapsang past Eldoret University is almost complete.

Popular political commentator, Cornelius Ronoh, shared the photo of the lavish home on social media sparking uproar.

Governor Bii was recently grilled by the Senate Committee on County Public Accounts in connection with Ksh654 million county funds that remain unaccounted for.

The Kenyan DAILY POST