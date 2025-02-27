The man was surprised after meeting a LADY he had been chatting with on Facebook face to face - Ogopa filters (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 27, 2025 - A man decided to meet a lady he had been chatting with on Facebook face-to-face, only to be disappointed.

Her Facebook photos are full of filters, edited and fine-tuned to make her look like an A-list slay queen.

However, she looks completely different in real life.

As they say, “kwa ground mambo ni different”.

The disappointed man took a video comparing her looks on Facebook and in person.

Watch the video.

Mambo kwa ground hukua different😂we met online huko Facebook jameni😭 Sina bahati walai pic.twitter.com/mI7ZeImgnm — Evan (@Jbm_Evan) February 26, 2025

