The man was surprised after meeting a LADY he had been chatting with on Facebook face to face - Ogopa filters (VIDEO)



Thursday, February 27, 2025 -  A man decided to meet a lady he had been chatting with on Facebook face-to-face, only to be disappointed.

Her Facebook photos are full of filters, edited and fine-tuned to make her look like an A-list slay queen.

However, she looks completely different in real life.

As they say, “kwa ground mambo ni different”.

The disappointed man took a video comparing her looks on Facebook and in person.

Watch the video.

