Evil Kasarani-based recruiter, MARY KAGUNDA, exposed for hawking desperate Kenyan jobseekers into slavery in Middle-East (PHOTOs)







Thursday, February 27, 2025 - For many desperate Kenyan job seekers, the promise of well-paying opportunities abroad is enough to part with their last savings in pursuit of a better life.

But for those who fall into the hands of deceptive recruiters, that dream quickly turns into a nightmare of abuse, unpaid wages and inescapable suffering.

One such unscrupulous recruiter is on the spot for taking advantage of desperate women seeking work in the Middle East, only to send them into slavery under abusive employers and abandon them to mistreatment once they arrive.

Identified by victims as Mary Kagunda (+254 722 758403), the middle-aged woman operates a well-coordinated network from her offices in Kasarani, Nairobi, strategically located between a Shell petrol station and Naivas supermarket.

The offices, which have no visible signage, serve as a front for a labyrinth of recruitment scams operating under multiple names.

Victims are lured in with promises of lucrative contracts only to be issued employment papers that bear a completely different agency name from the one they were originally recruited under.

The agency most commonly used to advertise these fraudulent opportunities is TPH Agency Limited but once the applicants reach the final stages of recruitment, they are presented with contracts under different names such as Tenent International Agency.

This move is intentional to ensure that should anything go wrong, victims are left with no one to hold accountable.

To further cover her tracks, Kagunda runs the operation like a family business, aided by a close-knit group of relatives, including her child and extended family members who play key roles in facilitating the scheme.

Sources indicate that the operation is sustained through corrupt dealings with immigration officials at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) who frequently receive bribes to facilitate the travel of young Kenyans being trafficked under the guise of employment.

Those who obtain employment through her network are coerced into paying hefty fees under the illusion of securing stable and well-paying placements abroad but they are neither afforded the legal protections nor the fundamental rights that a properly regulated recruitment agency would be obligated to guarantee.

If you manage to leave the country under her scheme, the reality that awaits in the Middle East is nothing close to what you are promised.

Many find themselves trapped in abusive households, subjected to mistreatment, denied their salaries, and unable to seek help.

Among those suffering under Kagunda’s network is a lady who left Kenya for Oman in December 2024, believing she was embarking on an opportunity that would help secure her future.

Instead, she has endured repeated attempts of assault from her employer, persistent mistreatment and is currently severely unwell with no access to proper medical care.

Shortly after arriving in Oman, communication between her and Mary Kagunda began to deteriorate rapidly.

What started as occasional delays in response soon turned into outright silence, with messages and calls going unanswered for days.

Whenever she manages to reach Kagunda, her complaints about mistreatment are dismissed, and instead of offering assistance, the agent appears to side with the employer.

According to her family, she recently fell seriously ill and was taken to a hospital, only to be given nothing more than basic painkillers before being sent back to work.

Attempts to get help from Kagunda have been futile, with the agent showing little concern for her well-being.

Family members say that each time they reach out to her, she is dismissive, indifferent, and quick to defend the employer.

Instead of taking action, she constantly offers excuses, insisting that the situation is not as bad as it seems or that the employer is "handling it."

As far as the family is concerned, the rogue recruiter has completely abandoned her to suffer.

This is not an isolated incident but another grim illustration of a deeply entrenched system that perpetuates the trafficking and brutalization of Kenyan workers under the guise of legitimate foreign employment.

What is even more alarming is that these agencies are not clandestine operations skirting the periphery of legality.

They function in plain sight, fortified by the very institutions meant to safeguard Kenyan job seekers.

The National Employment Authority (NEA) which is the regulatory body entrusted with vetting recruitment firms has not merely failed in its duty but has, in effect, sanctioned the systematic commodification of Kenyan workers.

Mary Kagunda and her sham recruitment enterprise stand among those officially sanctioned by the NEA with the government fully cognisant.

Families of those who have been hawked to abusive employers in the Middle East by this rogue agent are now demanding immediate action to dismantle her network, rescue their loved ones, and hold her accountable for the suffering she has orchestrated.

