Ata Chakula Hatupati!! Notorious womanizer, KARANGU MURAYA, exposed as a deadbeat father as his baby mama and son cry for help (VIDEO)

Thursday, February 27, 2025 - Controversial Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, has been embroiled in another scandal after his baby mama accused him of being a deadbeat dad.
According to the disgruntled baby mama, Karangu - a
well-known womanizer - left her to take care of their kid single-handedly,
despite being jobless.
Karangu’s son, Elvis, lamented that they sleep hungry at
times as his father lives lavishly, driving big cars and displaying a
flamboyant lifestyle on social media.
The little boy said he is always out of school due to lack of
fees.
He made a passionate appeal to his father to take care of
them.
