Ata Chakula Hatupati!! Notorious womanizer, KARANGU MURAYA, exposed as a deadbeat father as his baby mama and son cry for help (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 27, 2025 - Controversial Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, has been embroiled in another scandal after his baby mama accused him of being a deadbeat dad.

According to the disgruntled baby mama, Karangu - a well-known womanizer - left her to take care of their kid single-handedly, despite being jobless.

Karangu’s son, Elvis, lamented that they sleep hungry at times as his father lives lavishly, driving big cars and displaying a flamboyant lifestyle on social media.

The little boy said he is always out of school due to lack of fees.

He made a passionate appeal to his father to take care of them.

Watch the video

Ata Chakula Hatupati!! Notorious womanizer, KARANGU MURAYA, exposed as a deadbeat father as his baby mama and son cry for help pic.twitter.com/fRnKgo4MIs — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 27, 2025

