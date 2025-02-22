The last PHOTOs that the Strathmore University student who was killed at Masshouse club posted on social media - His drinking buddies abandoned him to die after an altercation ensued







Saturday, February 22, 2025 - What was supposed to be a fun-filled night turned tragic last weekend after Strathmore University student, Mathew Wandati, was strangled to death, following an altercation.

In the last photos that Mathew shared on social media before he died, he was seen having fun with his female friends-cum-drinking buddies.

His friends abandoned him when a fight broke out in the club.

Mathew’s lifeless body was found in the club in the wee hours of the morning.

In an official statement, the club stated that the incident occurred between the late hours of Friday, February 14, and the early hours of Saturday, February 15, 2025.

Although the club refrained from revealing further details about the incident, it expressed sympathy to the affected family and confirmed that it is working closely with authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

Below are the last photos that the deceased reveler posted.

