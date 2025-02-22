The last moments of ELVIS MUNENE, the 19-year-old KCA University student found dead 23 days after going missing – He was an intern at City Hall (PHOTOs)

Saturday, February 22, 2025 - Police have arrested several suspects over the disappearance and tragic death of 19-year-old City Hall intern, Elvis Munene, whose body was discovered at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Mortuary, 23 days after he went missing.
Munene, a KCA University student, disappeared in January,
prompting a frantic search by his family. Their plight was widely covered by
Citizen TV as cases of abductions and disappearances surged across the country.
According to reports, Munene was last seen leaving City Hall
Annex after receiving a call from his friend, Keith Chacha.
The two had planned to visit downtown Nairobi to buy phone
covers.
However, their trip turned tragic when police allegedly
confronted them, handcuffing Chacha while Munene managed to flee - only to be
cornered by a mob at the junction of Kirinyaga Road and Charles Rubia Road.
A witness, Edward Mwangi, claimed Munene was accused of
phone-snatching and was severely beaten before police intervened.
He was taken to KNH, where he was admitted to the ICU but
later succumbed to his injuries.
His body was transferred to the mortuary, with his family
unaware of his fate until February 20.
Police are now investigating Munene’s final moments, the cause of his injuries, and those responsible for his death.
