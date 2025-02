Saturday, February 22, 2025 - Controversial Akorino gospel singer and philanthropist, Karangu Muraya, built a mansion for his second wife, Carol Kim at Matangi, Ruiru.

The mansion is at the centre of his marital dispute with his first wife, Trizah Njeri.

Karangu shared photos of the mansion, even as some people accuse him of stealing money donated to the sick and poor in fundraisers to fund his lavish lifestyle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST