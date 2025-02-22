Netizens unearth past post of lawyer RAYMOND NDUGA demeaning his wife online - He is now begging her to return home and take care of him as he battles cancer







Saturday, February 22, 2025 - Controversial city lawyer, Raymond Nduga, used to demean his wife, Doris Tado, online when he was eating life with a big spoon.

Nduga would publicly humiliate Doris and abuse her online, bragging that he is a millionaire.

The ailing lawyer is now begging his estranged wife to return home and take care of him after he was diagnosed with cancer.

He has also gone broke and sold his Range Rover.

The woman he fell in love with after Doris also left dumped him after he went broke.

See how he used to demean his estranged wife online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST