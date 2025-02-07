The heartbreaking moment an elephant attacks and tramples a man to death as he was gardening in Meru (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 6, 2025 - A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing the tragic moment an elephant attacked and trampled a man to death while he was gardening in Meru County.

The heartbreaking footage captures the elephant chasing the man, catching him, and brutally trampling him as onlookers scream helplessly.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents, who are now urging the Government to take immediate action to address human-wildlife conflicts.

They are demanding stricter measures to prevent such tragedies and ensure the safety of people living near wildlife habitats.

Additionally, the residents have called on authorities to compensate the deceased’s family for their loss.

The devastating attack has reignited concerns about the rising cases of human-wildlife confrontations in the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST