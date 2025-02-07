MUDAVADI condemns KALONZO’s ‘regrettable and reckless’ remarks on DRC crisis, defends President RUTO







Thursday, February 6, 2025 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly dismissed Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka’s recent criticism of President William Ruto’s role in mediating the intensifying conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Ruto is the current chair of the East African Community (EAC) and has been engaging regional Heads of State in efforts to broker peace.

Last week, the EAC called for a ceasefire and urged the Congolese Government to engage all stakeholders, including the M23 rebel group, which recently captured Goma and is advancing further south.

Speaking at an event in Kilome, Makueni County, over the weekend, Musyoka downplayed Ruto’s diplomatic efforts, accusing him of sidelining former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who previously served as the EAC’s lead mediator.

“When Ruto took over, the mistake he made was removing Uhuru Kenyatta as chief mediator. He refused to facilitate him, and the whole process shifted to Angola.

"How does Ruto expect to solve the DRC crisis when he has failed in Kenya?” the former vice president posed.

In a strongly worded response, the Foreign Affairs Ministry termed Musyoka’s remarks as "regrettable and reckless."

The ministry emphasized that Kenya has no direct stake in the DRC conflict aside from advocating for peace and stability.

“The DRC crisis is historical, dating back to the 1960s. Kalonzo’s attempt to link President Ruto to the conflict is an overstretch of his political agenda,” the statement read.

