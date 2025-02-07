Another young man captured on camera being abducted by suspected rogue agents before being bundled into a Probox (VIDEO)







Thursday, February 6, 2025 - Netizens have raised an alarm after a middle-aged man was captured on camera being abducted by plain-clothed men believed to be rogue state agents.

In the video, the victim is seen being handcuffed by the heavily built men before being bundled into a Probox.

One of the men threatened a member of the public, who tried to come to the victim’s rescue.

The video comes at a time when cases of abductions and murders are on the rise in the country.

Human Rights Watch Africa, a local human rights group, attributed enforced disappearances to a shadowy government-linked special squad, reminiscent of the disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU) under the previous regime.

The activists allege that this new unit, known as the Operation Support Unit (OSU), has been behind a series of kidnappings and disappearances.

Watch the video.

Kenya Kwanza Private Militia responsible for abducting and killing Kenyans caught on Camera abducting a kenyan in a probox! pic.twitter.com/nBlMjw4UXX — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 6, 2025

